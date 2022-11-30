Dr Sim warns of increasing trend in Covid-19 infection in S’wak

KUCHING (Nov 30): The number of Covid-19 cases recorded recently in Sarawak seems to show an increase in infection, hence the state must carry on its fight to combat the disease, said Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

According to the Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, 1,046 cases were reported in Epid Week 47 (Nov 20 to 26 this year), up from 814 cases reported in Epid Week 46 (Nov 13 to 19), 616 cases in Epid Week 45 (Nov 6 to 12) and 459 cases in Epid Week 44 (Oct 30 to Nov 5).

“The Intensive Care Unit (ICU) utilisation rate for Covid-19 cases has also shown an increasing trend for the same period, with 8.6 per cent in Epid Week 44, 13.3 per cent in Epid Week 45, 15.2 per cent in Epid Week 46 and 17.9 per cent in Epid Week 47,” he informed in his ministerial winding-up speech at the State Legislative Assembly yesterday.

Despite the increasing trend, he said that the number of new cases reported and ICU utilisation rate were still much lower as compared to the situation during the first half of the year.

Among the factors that help to control the spread of Covid-19 infection in Sarawak, he noted, is the high awareness of the importance of public health measures as well as the high acceptance of vaccines among the people of Sarawak.

“As of Nov 26 this year, 2,430,627 people or about 86 per cent of Sarawak population have been fully vaccinated with two doses. This comprises 1,904,956 people aged 18 and above, 266,986 people aged 12 to 17 and 258,685 aged between five and 11.

“Sarawak has administered the first booster dose to 1,584,620 people which is 72.96 per cent of 2,171,942 people aged 12 and above who have completed their two primary doses of Covid-19 vaccination.

“As of Nov 26 too, only 51,372 Sarawakians received the 2nd booster dose, less than two per cent of the eligible population,” he said.

With that, Dr Sim strongly encouraged the people to take Covid-19 booster dose vaccination, continue to practise personal hygiene and to wear a mask especially in crowded areas, as the virus may still continue to mutate and spread in the community.

He also said Sarawak will need every Sarawakian to continue the spirit of solidarity as they did during the last two years of Covid-19 pandemic, which everyone in Malaysia had acknowledged as the best in Malaysia.

“So please continue self-test using RTK if necessary, self isolate if positive and visit private or public medical facilities for assessment of suitability for oral antiviral drug Paxlovid as early as possible if positive as the drug is most effective if taken within three days of being positive.

“We have battled Covid-19 pandemic for the last two years. As of Nov 26 this year, a total of 320,311 Covid-19 cases and 1,775 deaths due to Covid-19 were reported in Sarawak, since the first reported case on March 13, 2020.

“However, the disease is showing a declining trend, with 7,999 cases reported from August to November compared to 46,668 cases reported from January to March this year,” he said.