Early morning fire razes Batu Kawa workers’ quarters

By Jeremy Veno on Sarawak

Flames engulf the workers’ quarters. – Bomba photo

KUCHING (Nov 30): A workers’ quarters at Jalan Datuk Stephen Yong in Batu Kawa was totally destroyed by a fire around 2.20am today.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said no injuries were reported in the incident.

Bomba said the premises, which measured around 111 square metres, was fully engulfed by flames when personnel from the Batu Lintang fire station arrived at the scene.

Firefighters managed to control and extinguish the fire using water from their fire engine.

After ensuring that the fire would not reignite, firefighters wrapped up the operation at 2.57am.

