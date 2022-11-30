Family in Lawas cheats death after durian tree falls onto house kitchen’s roof

MIRI (Nov 30): A family of four cheated death when a durian tree fell onto the roof of their house’s kitchen at Kampung Long Sebatu, Lawas yesterday.

The family members, were resting at home, managed to escape unhurt during the incident.

Lawas Fire and Rescue station (Bomba) chief Azman Ibrahim said they received a call from the family to remove the tree at 6.53pm.

“A team of Bomba personnel was rushed to the scene located some 36 kilometres from the fire station,” he added.

Upon arrival at the scene, Azman said the Bomba personnel cut the durian tree into smaller parts using a chainsaw and clear the debris.

After ensuring the situation was safe, the Bomba personnel ended the operation at 8.42pm.