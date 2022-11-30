Horseback riding latest attraction at Tanjung Aru

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 30): In their ongoing effort to promote Tanjung Aru beach as a memorable recreational destination for all, Tanjung Aru Eco Development Sdn Bhd (TAED) is introducing horseback riding as its latest attraction.

Sunset Stables began operation at Tanjung Aru’s Second Beach yesterday, offering horseback riding for all ages, every day from 9.30am to 6.30pm, weather permitting.

TAED Executive Director Datuk Ismail Abdullah said that they were always looking for new and exciting activities for visitors to make Tanjung Aru a memorable destination.

“Horseback riding educates young children the valuable skills such as responsibility, patience and respect for people and animals, and at the same time, allowing these kids to experience the exhilaration that one can only get while horseback riding,” he said.

To kick off the new attraction yesterday, Sunset Stables invited children from Seri Mengasih Care Centre, a special development centre for intellectually and developmentally disabled children, to enjoy the new experience during the launching event.

“Riding a horse gives children with autism an opportunity to enhance language and cognitive skills, social and motor skills, the core skills needed to function in society. In fact, equine therapy is highly beneficial to children with autism,” said Seri Mengasih’s Vice Chairman Tulip Noorazyze at the official opening ceremony yesterday.

“This also promotes horseback riding as a fun hobby that anyone can participate in regardless of age, height and gender,” Ismail added.

Besides horseback riding within the former skating rink area, other exciting services available include sunset horseback ride along the beach, photo taking sessions, snacks and drinks stalls.

Groups of five people or more can inquire about a group discount, said Sunset Stables manager Zambri Rahim.

The horseback riding activity will be operational on short-term basis until the Tanjung Aru Eco Development project takes place.

Tanjung Aru beach is a favourite spot for locals and tourists to take in the sunset and enjoy beach activities.