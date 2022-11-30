Indonesian singer-actress Danilla Riyadi to perform at Sunbear Fest

KUCHING (Nov 30): Indonesian songstress and actress Danilla Riyadi is set to make her appearance on the first day of the inaugural homegrown music and arts show, the Sunbear Festival 2022 next month at the Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV) here.

Known for her distinctive alto vocal and laid-back singing style, the award-winning singer is set to serenade the masses with her indie rock, Java-originated genre of dangdut, and hints of 80s disco vibes.

Coming from a family whose roots are deeply entrenched within the Indonesian music scene, Danilla in her early years felt she didn’t have the right voice to consider pursuing a professional career as a singer.

However with the continuous support and encouragement from her mother and uncle, Danilla made her debut in 2010 and the rest is history.

Fast forward to 2022, Danilla took home the title of Best Alternative Artist at Indonesia’s Anugerah Musik Indonesia (AMI) awards 2022 last October.

The positive reception towards Danilla’s debut album ‘Telisik’ resulted in her being named as 2014’s “Best New Act” by Rolling Stone Indonesia.

Her sophomore album ‘Lintasan Waktu’ was nominated for Indonesian Choice Awards 2018’s Album of the Year.

Earlier this year, Danilla released her third album ‘Pop Seblay’ .

To the date, she has released three albums and one EP titled ‘Fingers’.

She made her acting debut in 2019 as Nova in the Indonesian film, Koboy Kampus.

To enjoy a special 30 per cent discount, bring three Sunbear logo cut-outs that are published in The Borneo Post print edition along with reports on the festival to Tirta Barong at Wayang Street here to redeem the discount for one ticket.

They are also required to follow ‘Sunbear Festival’ and ‘The Borneo Post’ on their social media pages, namely Facebook or Instagram, to be eligible for the offer.

The discount rate is limited to only 200 tickets, and the offer ends this Dec 5.

For more information on the festival, follow Sunbear Festival on Facebook and Instagram Call +6016-5768797 or email to liveinkch@gmail.com for further enquiries.

The Borneo Post and Utusan Borneo are the official Sarawak media partners of Sunbear Festival 2022, slated for Dec 9-10.