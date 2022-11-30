Jalan Medan Jaya-Jalan Tun Hussein Onn flyover project in Bintulu currently at stage one, says Chiew

BINTULU (Nov 30): The flyover construction project at Jalan Medan Jaya-Jalan Tun Hussein Onn is currently at stage one, said Democratic Action Party (DAP) Bintulu publicity secretary Chiew Chan Yew.

According to him, a total of 49 foundations have been completed so far out of the 96 foundations to lay.

“The project is currently at Stage 1, and we have Stage 2 and 3 to come, plus the final work of the flyover, therefore we still have a long way to go,” he said in a Facebook post.

Chiew said this latest update was obtained from a detailed briefing by the project manager during his visit to the Medan flyover project office recently in his effort to understand the progress of the project.

From the briefing, Chiew said he was made to understand that the flyover is 380 metres long and there will be road widening on both sides and upgrading of the drainages to fulfil the needs in the area.

“The traffic control by the policeman at peak hours is really helpful to the project and public, so that the traffic is in good flow especially at peak hours.

“We thank the policemen for their work, and we will get in touch with the office and hope the traffic controlling work will continue throughout the project, and the public would really appreciate it,” he added.

The flyover construction project commenced on Dec 3, 2021, following the earth-breaking ceremony by then Works Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof on Nov 27, 2021.

According to the project details, the two-way four-lane flyover project from Jalan Sultan Iskandar to Jalan Tun Hussein Onn (and vice versa) costing about RM137.7 million is expected to be completed on Dec 2, next year.

Fadillah said the flyover is a priority due to the severe congestion at the area especially during peak hours.

The project was approved in 2015 and listed under the 11th Malaysia Plan, Rolling Plan 4 (2020) on Oct 25 2019.