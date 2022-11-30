Jobless man in jail for robbing convenience store

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 30): An unemployed man was sentenced to seven years’ jail and ordered to be given one stroke of the cane by the Sessions Court here on Wednesday for robbing a 24-hour convenience outlet.

Judge Noor Hafizah Mohd Salim imposed the sentence on Sharif Shahkandar Benjamin, 37, after he decided to change his plea of not guilty to one of guilty under Section 392 of the Penal Code when the case came up for first day of trial on Wednesday.

The prosecution informed the court that they were ready with three witnesses to testify against the accused.

The unrepresented accused admitted to robbing the staff at a knife point and took away RM1,677.35 in cash belonging to the outlet at Kampung Air here on May 18 at 3.20am.

The indictment provides for a jail term of up to 14 years and whipping or fine, upon conviction.

The fact of the case stated that the accused entered the outlet and seen walking here and there as if he wanted to buy something.

Sharif Shahkandar approached the victim and pointed a knife before demanding for money.

He also instructed the victim to take out all the money inside a cash drawer and took it before fleeing.

He was arrested on May 28 following a police report lodged by the victim.

During identification parade, the victim positively identified the accused.