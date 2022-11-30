Ministry seeks two homestay clusters next year, part of community-based tourism focus

KUCHING (Nov 30): The Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts is targeting at least two more homestay clusters to be registered in 2023, said its minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said as of November 2022, two more homestay clusters namely Homestay Sungai Buloh, Sadong Jaya and Homestay Kampung Berambeh, Simunjan have been registered.

“This makes the total homestay clusters to 48 clusters, with an additional of 27 homestay operators,” he said in his ministerial winding up speech during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today.

Abdul Karim said more focus will be given to develop community-based tourism.

He said in 2023, the ministry will concentrate on evaluating the household income of homestay operators and analyse the gaps they face.

Under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, he said one of the outcomes in the Tourism Sector is to increase community-based tourism by 20 per cent with an emphasis on raising the household incomes of participating local communities.

“To constantly upgrade the homestay operators and local communities’ capacity and capabilities, my ministry has been organising various training and courses such as Basic Hospitality Training, Marketing and Product Packages Training, Event Management Training, as well as Craft-Making Workshop.

“Through courses like these, it will encourage more community participation in the tourism and hospitality sectors with the aim of increasing their household income,” he said.