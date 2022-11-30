King attends second day of 260th meeting of Conference of Rulers

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 30): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today attended the second day of the 260th meeting of the Conference of Rulers at Istana Negara here.

Once again the meeting was chaired by the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir.

The two-day meeting held since yesterday was last chaired by the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail when it was convened on June 29 and 30.

Also present at the meeting today were Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin, the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, Perak Ruler Sultan Nazrin Shah and the Sultan of Kedah Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah.

Also in attendance were the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah, the Tengku Mahkota of Kelantan Tengku Dr Muhammad Faiz Petra Sultan Ismail Petra as well as the Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Penang, Melaka, Sabah and Sarawak.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was also present.

At the meeting, the Malay Rulers were accompanied by their respective Menteri Besar, while the Yang di-Pertua Negeri with their respective Chief Minister, except for Sarawak, by the Deputy Premier. – Bernama