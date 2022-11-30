MCMC, police haul up TikTok over sponsored ‘May 13’ videos

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 30): The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said it and the police have summoned the management of TikTok to explain videos warning that the May 13, 1969 race riots could repeat on the platform.

The commission said the video sharing platform was summoned over a news portal’s report that found at least three such criminally provocative videos were paid to be promoted to viewers on the service.

“Spreading such videos is an irresponsible act that can cause disharmony, division, and feelings of hatred and prejudice in issues related to race and religion,” the MCMC said in a statement today.

The commission said it will work closely with the police to investigate and curtail videos that may disrupt the public order.

Previously, news portal Malaysiakini reported that at least three such videos were published on the platform as part of “paid partnerships”.

The police have warned the public against uploading content that would threaten public safety and order, after some internet users began exposing the distribution of videos threatening or referring to the May 13 riots following the result of the 15th general election. – Malay Mail