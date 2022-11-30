MYAirline commences KL-Kuching route tomorrow, more destinations to follow

KUCHING (Nov 30): Malaysia’s low-cost carrier MYAairline Sdn Bhd begins operating its flight routes tomorrow (Dec 1), kicking off with flights from Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) to Kuching, said Sarawak Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

He said there will be one direct flight to Kuching tomorrow, followed by two daily flights from Dec 2 onwards, and increased to three flights per day starting from Dec 23.

In addition, there will also be twice-daily flights to Kota Kinabalu and Langkawi, he added.

“The flights will be conducted via the Airbus A320-200 aircraft, equipped with 180 seats in a single-class cabin.

“The all-in fares are from as low as RM68 from Kuala Lumpur to Kuching. Bookings can be made via MYAirline’s website at www.myairline.my from Nov 26 to 30 2022, while the travel period for this deal is from Dec 1 2022 to March 25 2023,” Lee said in a statement today.

He said MYAirline also plans to launch flights to Sibu, Miri and other major destinations in Malaysia upon obtaining the regulator’s approval.

“This will provide healthy competition and passengers can enjoy more competitive airfares,” he added.

The airline’s chief executive officer Rayner Teo was also quoted as saying that the flight frequency would be increased as the airline’s domestic network expands, adding that it plans to start flying in the Asean region by the second quarter of 2023 at the latest.