PAS president denies calling Anwar an Israeli agent, claims Bukit Aman has recording to prove it

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 30): PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang has denied ever calling Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim an agent of Israel.

Instead, he claimed it was Anwar who accused him of saying so.

“Who said I said that? I never said that. It’s him who accused me of saying those things, so it’s up to him,” he told a news conference in Bandar Baharu Rompin, Pahang yesterday.

A short video clip of the press conference was posted on his Facebook page today in which he addressed several allegations.

The Marang MP also said that he is unafraid to be called up by the police for questioning on the matter.

“Bukit Aman knows if I did in fact say those things. They’ve recorded the ceramah and read my statement thereafter so whether I said so or not it depends,” he said.

Hadi had said yesterday that he is willing to cooperate with the authorities and even present himself at the national police headquarters in Bukit Aman following several complaints filed against him about his remarks about the DAP.

The complaints were filed with the police after he accused the Pakatan Harapan (PH) component party of promoting Islamophobia.

Hadi and other members of the Islamist party have been going on the stump painting the DAP as enemies of Islam and the coalition government formed by PH, Barisan Nasional, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah as a “minority government” following the November 19 general election and his Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition as the “real” majority.

PH won 82 seats out of 222 in the Dewan Rakyat while PN won 73.

Both lacked the conventional 112 simple majority to take Putrajaya, which prompted the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to step in and propose a unity government, which PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin rejected. – Malay Mail