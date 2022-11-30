Politicians should be open to better ideas, constructive criticisms, says DAP man

KUCHING (Nov 30): Politics is about serving the people and in doing so, politicians should be open to better ideas and constructive criticisms.

In pointing this out, Democratic Action Party (DAP) member Michael Kong also states his party’s stand of ‘serving and being the voice of the people’.

“We fearlessly raise issues with the aim of getting the authorities to improve the current situation,” he said in a statement yesterday, issued in connection with the issue involving Mile 7 Market here.

It is said that the market is yet to be installed with electric fans, despite the matter having been mentioned previously by Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap.

Kong, who is special assistant to DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, said on Jan 2 this year, his party launched a petition where 55 traders signed in favour of the installation of electric fans at Mile 7 Market.

This petition, he added, was sent to Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) the next day (Jan 3) seeking its attention and further action over the matter.

Yap had, on Jan 8, made a Facebook post about the installation of fans ‘already in the pipeline’, in which he even called DAP ‘busybodies’.

“Despite the unwarranted act of calling us ‘busybodies’, we took the announcement positively as it meant that the traders’ concerns had been heard and would be acted upon,” said Kong in the statement.

However, Kong on Sunday issued another statement about the non-action of the fansinstallation, in which he said he would be following up with the MPP.

“To my amazement, Wilfred Yap then wrote on Facebook (on Monday) about him ‘never having promised’ to install fans at Mile 7 market.

“This is a total departure from his earlier Facebook post about the fans already being planned (for the market) a long time ago,” said Kong, adding that he had again written a letter to MPP seeking to know the status of the petition about having electric fans installed at the market.

“Wilfred Yap should stop taking such statements personally; instead (he should) use the time to liaise and deal with MPP in installing the fans, as mentioned in the petition.

“We hope to see this project kick off in the near future without any further delay,” said Kong.