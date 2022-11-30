RM55,000 for Pulau Gaya villagers affected by strong winds

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 30): A total of RM55,000 has been allocated to residents at five villages in Pulau Gaya after their homes and several classrooms and teachers’ office at SMK Pulau Gaya were destroyed by strong winds on Tuesday.

Minister of Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Datuk Ir Shahelmey Yahya said Sabah Islamic Religious Council donated RM50,000 and RM5,000 was from Perbadanan Baitulmal Negeri Sabah.

“We hope with this donation it could help ease the burden of 12 families who have been affected by the natural disaster on Tuesday,” he said during his visit to Pulau Gaya on Wednesday.

Shahelmey, who is the Putatan Member of Parliament and Tanjung Keramat assemblyman, said the village’s community leaders will identify the extent of the damages and will channel the assistance to the residents.

He said the strong wind also destroyed two blocks of classrooms at SMK Pulau Gaya.

“We will discuss with the State Education Department on a plan to continue school sessions to ensure students’ learning will not be affected, especially as the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination will be held next year,” he said.

Shahelmey also said he will extend the matter to the Malaysian Ministry of Education to get other initiatives that can help about 8,000 affected students.

Meanwhile, SMK Pulau Gaya principal Kinit Taguk said the incident happened about 3.30pm and lasted for about five minutes.

“School session was over at that time and only a couple of staff were still in the school.

“I was informed that the incident happened within a couple of minutes only. The wind was so strong that it blew away the rooftops, ceiling and walls of several classrooms.

“Some teachers, the school canteen helpers and security guards witnessed the whole incident and are still traumatized by the incident,” she said.

Kinit said she was thankful that none of the school staff and students were injured during the incident.

She added that the school is waiting for feedback from the State Education Department if additional holidays will be given as the school session was canceled yesterday.