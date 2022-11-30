Sabah GLCs, statutory bodies pay RM152 million dividends

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 30): The State Government received a total RM152,037,264.26 in dividends for the financial year 2021 from 15 Sabah government-linked companies (GLCs) and five statutory bodies on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor received the dividends at the State Legislative Assembly building.

The State GLCs paying the dividends were Petronas Dagangan Berhad (RM460,000), Suria Capital Holdings Berhad (RM230,400), Keningau Agro-Venture Sdn Bhd (RM1 million), FGV Holdings Bhd (RM5,272,511.52), Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (RM17,242,984.13), Progressive Insurance Berhad (RM6,183,770), Sabah Energy Corporation Sdn Bhd (RM9 million), Sawit Kinabalu Sdn Bhd (RM41,796,000), Borneo Development Corporation Sdn Bhd (RM174,897.61), Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (RM10 million), Innoprise Corporation Sdn Bhd (RM2.608 million), Desa Group Sdn Bhd (RM2 million), Qhazanah Sabah Berhad (RM15 million), Sabah Credit Corporation (RM17 million) and Sabah Development Berhad (RM20 million).

Statutory bodies paying the dividends were the Sabah Rubber Industries Board (RM1.317 million), Rural Development Cooperative (RM1 million), Sabah Land Development Board (RM1 million), Safoda (RM70,000) and Sabah Parks Board of Trustees (RM681,365).

Also present were State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Safar Untong, Public Service Deparment Director General Datuk Rosmadi Sulai, Finance Permanent Secretary Datuk Sofian Nair.