Sarawak targets to up export of shrimps to RM1 bln by 2030

KUCHING (Nov 30): Sarawak’s shrimp export is targeted to reach RM1 billion by 2030, said Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

The Food Industries, Commodities and Regional Development Minister said, at present, the state is exporting RM400 million worth of shrimps.

“To boost the development of the fisheries industry, my ministry is in the process of identifying other suitable areas to harness the vast land resource along Sarawak’s coastline.

“Approximately 7,000 hectares of land is required to achieve this target. This initiative is aimed to increase the export volume of aquaculture produced through mass production of popular aquaculture commodities such as shrimp, tilapia and sea bass,” he said when winding up his ministerial speech at the State Legislative Assembly today.

He told the august House that the Sarawak government will continue to develop inland fisheries as the contributor to food export value.

“Under the 12th Malaysia Plan, the Department of Agriculture Sarawak has been allocated a sum of RM4 million for the development of aquaculture projects involving smallholders and semi-commercial aquaculture industry players.

“For 2023, a sum of RM1.2 million has been allocated to implement various aquaculture and inland fisheries projects in addition to a sum of RM300,000 that was disbursed in 2022 which involved 19 aquaculture entrepreneurs and 85 ‘tagang’ projects throughout Sarawak,” he said.