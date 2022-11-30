SeDidik teachers expected to have at least Diploma in Early Childhood Education by 2025

KUCHING (Nov 30): The Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Ministry aims to have 100 per cent of SeDidik teachers possess at least a Diploma in Early Childhood Education by 2025.

This was revealed by its minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah during her ministerial winding-up speech at the State Legislative Assembly today, saying this could be achieved through collaboration with a few local institutions of higher learning.

“We aim to achieve that through collaboration with the Open University of Malaysia, Sarawak Skills Development Centre (PPKS), Teacher Education Institute (IPG) and SIDMA College Sarawak,” she added.

As of Nov 30 this year, she said the number of educators in Sarawak is 157 and out of the number, 11 individuals (7.00 per cent) have a Bachelor of Early Childhood Education degree, and 96 individuals (61.14 per cent) have a Diploma in Early Childhood Education.

Apart from that, she also revealed that around 40 individuals (25.48 per cent) will graduate at the end of this year.

“With that, at the end of 2022, 93.63 per cent of SeDidik teachers have at least a Diploma in Early Childhood Education, and the remaining 10 individuals (6.37 percent) including five Penan educators in the Apoh-Tutoh area are currently studying and expected to graduate in the year 2025,” she said.

From the curriculum aspect, in addition to using the National Preschool Standard Curriculum (KSPK) and the National Permata Curriculum, she said SeDidik also implements the Value Added Programme and the Niche Programme as a holistic approach.

In addition to existing programmes, Fatimah said in 2022, her ministry has introduced the Inclusive Education Programme, Sign Language Programme (Malaysian Sign Language – BIM), Kinder Environment and Thiflun Madaniyy.

“In line with the speed of technology, SeDidik has collaborated with Universiti Teknologi Swinburne Sarawak Campus, Rolf Schnyder Welfare Association and The Dariu Foundation in the Bits and Bites programme which is computer literacy and basic coding for children aged five and six years in SeDidik centres,” she said.

After taking over Sedidik, Fatimah said her ministry continued to strive to strengthen the implementation of early childhood education programmes through the improvement of teacher quality and the enrichment of education and learning programmes.

SeDidik is an Early Childhood Education and Care institution under the Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Sarawak that provides quality and affordable early childhood education and care services.

She also revealed that a Special Annual Grant of RM5,000 from the Sarawak government to help each early Childhood Education Institution (IPAKK) which was introduced in 2019, has been continued in 2022.

An allocation amounting to RM13.8 million has benefited 2,795 IPAKK so far.