Sibu club sending 28 participants to swim meet in Kuching

SIBU (Nov 30): Sibu Masters Swimming Club (SMSC) is sending 28 swimmers to participate in the 7th Malaysia Masters International Swimming Championship 2022 to be held at Pandelela Rinong Aquatic Centre in Kuching on Dec 3.

Its vice-president Loh Teck Sing said they would be looking to grab as many gold medals as possible from their stable of elite former national and state swimmers during the event.

“We will be up against some of the best retired national swimmers coming from throughout the country and we hope to return with respectable results,” she said after receiving the colours from sponsor Datin Sri Yii Yong Mee at delta Swimming Pool recently.

Loh said the swimmers from the club would be participating in 97 events for age groups ranging from 20-year-old to 99-year-old.

She said the club would be making its third presence in the championship, following their first time participating in the championship in 2018 in Kuching and second outing in Ipoh in 2019.

“It was not staged for the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic and naturally, the swimmers are eagerly looking forward to the competition,” she added.

SMSC is established by a group of established former national and state swimmers.

She also welcomed new members to join the club and further promote its activities.

For details, call Loh on 0102213552, SMSC treasurer Ling Chiong Hing 0168607050 or Ling Ai Gek 0138041983.