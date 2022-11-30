Stadium Sarawak, existing sports facilities to be upgraded, says Abd Karim

KUCHING (Nov 30): The Stadium Sarawak will be upgraded while existing sports facilities in the state will be refurbished to comply with the relevant international standard recognition, said Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said in his ministerial winding up speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) today that such move is to enable Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) to host international in the future such as Borneo International Games and other renowned international sports events.

He also thanked Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for the allocation of RM58 million for competitive sports development and RM47 million for development and upgrading of sports facilities under State Budget 2023.

“The development of sports complexes in Sarawak has been gathering pace for the past few years as part of the state’s efforts to groom new talents and provide a solid groundwork for the growth of athletes in the region.

“My Ministry has constantly taken up productive measures to ensure sustainability of sports complexes by maintaining the facilities in a practical manner and safe to be utilised by the community,” he said.

Transitioning into the year of 2023, he said Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development (MYSED) through its agency SSC has been working to improve and enhance the current essential building maintenance works and services.

“Apart from that, both Stadium Negeri and Stadium Sarawak are integral venues for the development of sports, especially in hosting domestic and international sporting events. Hence, SSC has been proactively and determined to provide quality electrical and air-conditioning system, minimising any breakdown with its contractual schedule maintenances.

“In ensuring safety requirements, SSC is committed to continuously promote safe venues to be used by the communities with the planned fire protection system rectification works for both stadiums,” he added.

He also disclosed that SSC is also looking into refurbishing Stadium Perpaduan and Stadium Negeri.

“While executing the maintenance action plans, SSC is prioritising the sustainability of the premises to serve the community for their social needs. To minimise downtime while opening to the public usage, the maintenance work will be done in phases,” he said.

On a related matter, Abdul Karim said the state government has taken steps to construct and provide sports facilities throughout the divisions and district level in line with the Ninth Strategic Thrust Initiatives 2: Developing and Upgrading Sports Facilities under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

“With 20 Project Rakyat and 16 12th Malaysian Plan (12MP) Physical Projects approved, the Ministry is paving a path in providing the locals especially youth, rural communities and sportsmen a conducive, safe and standard sports facilities. At the present, a total of RM242.6 million has been approved under Project Rakyat and 12MP to be implemented under projects and programme throughout the State,” he added.

According to Abdul Karim, the projects and programmes under Project Rakyat are in various stages of implementation and his ministry together with implementing agencies Public Works Department (JKR) and SSC will continue to work together in ensuring these projects are implemented and completed as schedule.

On the state’s sports achievements in 2022, Abdul Karim said it has been a successful year whereby good results were produced in pertaining Sarawak as the nation’s sports powerhouse.

He revealed Sarawakian athletes, including those in age-group competitions and para-athletes, managed to accumulate 106 gold, 58 silver and 34 bronze medals in national and international championships, tournaments and meets.

“At the International level, we managed to achieve a convincing result, putting us in the right path toward producing world class athletes,” he said.

He also disclosed that as to this date, there are 276 Sports Development Centres throughout Sarawak with a total of 6,032 athletes.

These centres are established in Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) facilities, schools, and private premises, assisted by our 339 coaches of various disciplines.

“Among the development centres, there are 201 Beginner Elite Centres (Pusat Elit Permulaan) with 4,368 athletes and guided by 220 coaches. In this centre, the athletes were taught and coached with basic skills. Then, they will be evaluated by their coaches based on whether they have mastered the necessary skills before being promoted to the next level of training skills,” he added.

Whereas in the Excellent Elite Centres, he said the athletes are being developed to acquire skills in the technical and tactical aspects of the game, to compete at higher level tournaments.

“At this moment we have 75 Excellent Elite Centres (PEC) with the total of 1,664 athletes with 119 coaches. They are the one who will be representing Sarawak to contest in coming Malaysian Games (Sukma) and other national and international tournaments,” he added.

On the way forward, he said MYSED through SSC has developed more aggressive and special programmes to focus on selected athlete pools for Sarawak in preparation for Sukma 2024.

“This programme will provide qualified and experienced coaches plus strategic training programmes to produce quality backup athletes. Other initiatives are, intensifying the base with opening more centres of the Beginner’s Elite Programme (PEP).

“The focus of these centres is to identify pool potential untapped talent athletes. The centres are not only centralised in the urban areas but also in rural areas such as in such as in Kapit, Baram, Belaga, Betong, Daro, Lubuk Antu and Gedong whereby the talented athletes can be discovered,” he said.