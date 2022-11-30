Teen MPV driver killed in fiery crash with lorry in Simunjan

KUCHING (Nov 30): A teenage driver perished after he was involved in an accident with a lorry near Kampung Jirok, Jalan Serian-Sri Aman in Simunjan around 10.20pm last night.

In a statement today, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) identified the deceased as 18-year-old Derry Ronston Jong.

According to Bomba, the multipurpose vehicle (MPV) Jong was driving caught fire after the collision and he died at the scene.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, which engulfed the MPV as well as cleared the area from debris.

The lorry was heading towards Kuching from Betong when the accident occurred.

The 55-year-old lorry driver and his 49-year-old attendant were slightly injured in the crash.

Both were taken to Serian Hospital for medical treatment.

Police transported Jong’s body to the same hospital for a post-mortem.

Bomba wrapped up their operation at 2.36am.

When contacted, Simunjan police chief DSP Wong Tee Kue said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“We are currently investigating the case to determine the cause of the accident,” he said.

Wong added police are calling for anyone who witnessed the accident to come forward with any information.