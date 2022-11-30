Temporary road closure at Jln Lusut-Jaya/Miri-Bintulu road T-junction on Dec 1

MIRI (Nov 30): There will be a temporary road closure at the T-junction of Jalan Lusut jaya and Miri-Bintulu road starting tomorrow (Dec 1) to facilitate the new water pipes installation by the Northern Region Water Board (Laku).

In a statement from the Public Works Department today, the road closure is expected to be from 8pm until 12am, and road users were advised to take the alternative route at Lorong Meranti 1.

The department also advised road users to exercise care when passing through the alternative route and comply with all traffic management for safety.

“The contractor will inform if there is any change in the date or areas involved with these works. Road users are advised to plan travel in the areas involved,” the department added.

JKR said any further complaints or inquiries related to traffic flow can be directed to its Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway Unit by calling 082-230 879 or call Zack (TMO WPC) at 011-1260 5145.