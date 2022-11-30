UK’s FUR to highlight 60s-inspired tunes at Sunbear Festival 2022

KUCHING (Nov 30): UK indie rock band FUR is set to entertain both the old and new crowds with their nostalgic 60s-inspired melodies at the upcoming Sunbear Music and Arts Festival 2022.

The event will be staged on Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV) here this Dec 9 and 10.

Based in Brighton, FUR is a prime example of many musicians’ dream of making it big in the industry through acceptance in social media.

The music video of the quartet’s acclaimed single ‘If You Know That I’m Lonely’ went viral on YouTube, amassing millions of views within months after its release in 2017.

This life-changing experience opened the opportunity for singer William Murray, guitarist Harry Saunders, bassist William ‘Tav’ Taverner and drummer Flynn Whelan to release their debut album ‘When You Walk Away’ in November last year.

In August this year, they released their new EP, ‘Oldies & Goldies’.

FUR is also set to perform at The Bee in Kuala Lumpur this Dec 11 after the conclusion of Sunbear Festival 2022.

To enjoy a special 30 per cent discount, bring three Sunbear Festival logo cut-outs featured on the print edition of The Borneo Post along with reports on the festival, to Tirta Barong at Wayang Street here to redeem the special 30 per cent discount on the purchase of one ticket.

Remember to follow ‘Sunbear Festival’ and ‘The Borneo Post’ via respective social media pages (Facebook or Instagram) to be eligible for this offer.

The discount is limited to only 200 tickets, with the offer ending this Dec 5.

For more information, follow ‘Sunbear Festival’ on Facebook and Instagram, call +6016-5768797, or send emails to liveinkch@gmail.com.

The Borneo Post and Utusan Borneo are the official Sarawak media partners of Sunbear Music and Arts Festival 2022.