UMS debaters win Sabah Chief Minister’s Cup

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 30): Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) team emerged as the champion of the 2022 Sabah Chief Minister’s Cup Debate Competition which ended here on Sunday.

The team debated on the issue with the title “Usul Bajet Sabah: Satu Jajaran Yang Tepat” and defeated Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Selangor in the final.

They won a cash prize of RM7,000, a trophy and a certificate.

UiTM Selangor was the runner-up and took home a cash prize of RM3,000, a trophy and certificate.

The prizes giving ceremony was officiated by Sabah’s Special Tasks and Coordination Minister Datuk Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif who represented Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Haji Noor at UiTM Sabah Kota Kinabalu Campus.

The competition which was held virtually and physically, was jointly organized by the Institut Kerjasama Kerajaan dan Rakyat (IKRAR), UiTM Sabah and UMS.

Also present were Director of IKRAR, Azrul Ibrahim, Rector of UiTM Sabah, Prof Associate Datuk Dr Kadir Hj Roseline, UMS Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Student and Alumni Affairs, Prof Associate Dr Raman Noordin, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Sabah Development Studies Institute (IDS) who is also the head of the jury, Prof Associate Datuk Ts. Dr Ramzah Dambul.

UMS Vice Chancellor, Prof Datuk Dr.l Kasim Mansor congratulated the UMS debate team for their outstanding success in the competition.

“We certainly feel very grateful and proud of the achievements by the debaters who are also students studying at UMS.

“I’m sure, critical thinking is also part of the score that determines the success of the debaters,” he said, adding that this victory is one of the gifts for UMS’s 28th anniversary which is celebrated every November 24.

Twenty-six teams from various higher education institutions throughout Malaysia competed in the competition.