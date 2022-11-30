UMS’ innovation project wins gold award in Jakarta

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 30): Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) Evolution Team won the gold award at the International Convention on QC Circle (ICQCC) competition in Jakarta recently.

The team consisting of seven support staff and implementers of the Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities (FSSK) won the award through an innovation project entitled Online Application for Student Verification Letter (I-SAH).

The I-SAH innovation involves process improvement and the waiting period for feedback letters which previously took up to six days is reduced to just one day through the online method.

The innovation has also provided paper and printing cost savings of up to more than RM16,000.

Meanwhile, UMS Vice Chancellor, Prof Datuk Dr Kasim Hj Mansor congratulated all the participants for their success in bringing the name of the university to the international level.

“This shows that UMS not only has the ability to create innovations among researchers and academic staff, but this is a manifestation that UMS has excellent administrative and technical staff and is able to raise the name of the university on the global stage,” he said.

IQCC was attended by 328 participants from 65 innovation groups representing 40 public and private sector organizations.

At the global level, more than 1,000 innovation teams from 13 member countries namely Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Mauritius, Korea and Malaysia took part in the competition.