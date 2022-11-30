Works ongoing to repair pipe burst on Kidurong Reservoir water mains

BINTULU (Nov 30): A major pipe burst on the 800mm diametre inlet and outlet water mains of Kidurong Reservoir at Kidurong Industrial area, Jalan Tanjung Kidurong (near SMDS) happened at about 12pm yesterday due to a landslide.

Laku Management Sdn Bhd (Laku) in a statement last night said the repair works started at 12.30pm yesterday and is expected to be completed at 8.30am today.

Laku said Kidurong Industrial Area is expected to experience interruption of water supply during the period.

It added that several areas will also be affected with no water or low pressure namely SMDS, ABF, Bintulu Port, Tiger Gas and Sungai Plan Housing Areas.

“We would like to urge the public not to listen to rumours of any kind, instead check with our 24 hours hotline (086-318160) and official website (www.lakumanagement.com.my),” it said.