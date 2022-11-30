Youths get 8 years’ jail, three lashes each for armed robbery in Kuching

KUCHING (Nov 30): The Sessions Court here today sentenced two youths to eight years in jail and three strokes of the rotan each for armed robbery.

Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman convicted Mohd Ariffin Efendi, 21, and Donavan Elison Impin, 26, after they pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 395 of the Penal Code read together with Section 397 of the same Code.

She also ordered for their custodial sentences to start from the day of their arrest on Nov 25.

According to the charge, a cafe worker was robbed at knifepoint by both men, who had pretended to be customers at a café along Jalan Setia Raja around 4am on Nov 23.

During the robbery, they took a smartphone and RM971 belonging to the café before escaping in a getaway car.

The worker lodged a police report and managed to identify the men.

Footage from the cafe’s closed circuit television cameras also helped to determine the perpetrators.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Aiman Mutallib Mohamad Shariff prosecuted the case while Mohd Ariffin and Donavan were unrepresented by counsel.