1,065 food packs distributed to flood victims in Miri division

MIRI (Dec 1): A total of 1,065 packs of food were distributed to flood victims in 15 areas in Miri division yesterday.

The areas included Kampung Kuala Tutoh, SK Kuala Tutoh, Rh Lajang Linei, Rh Anthony Linei, Rh Sumping Linei, Rh Rok Linei, SK Long Linei, Linei Bukit, Long Pahlo, Long Patan, Long Ukok, Long Panai, SMK Tutoh Apoh, SK Long Panai and SK Penghulu Baya Malang in the Marudi district.

Miri Civil Defence Force (APM) officer Mirwan Shah Masri said his agency, together with the Welfare Department (JKM), Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) and People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) have worked together to deliver the food supplies prepared by JKM.

“The delivery of food aid using boat went smoothly and safely,” he added.

The distribution process ended at around 1.40pm.