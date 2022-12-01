Abd Karim: Ministry to continue with its ‘#Tiada Minggu Tanpa Program’

KUCHING (Dec 1): The Ministry of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development will continue the ‘#Tiada Minggu Tanpa Program’ involving youth, sports and entrepreneurship to be implemented throughout Sarawak, says its minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said the ministry had planned 175 programmes for 2023, which consist of 70 youth development programmes, 70 sport development programmes and 35 entrepreneurial programmes with emphasis on economic, social and environmental sustainability.

“Focusing on more national and international level programmes next year, we hope that these programmes will achieve our objectives in enhancing youth engagement and participation as well as inculcating good leadership qualities, spirit of volunteerism, teamwork, self-confidence and resilience in facing future challenges.

“The ministry has intensified and expanded the involvement of youth associations and organisations in Sarawak,” he said in his ministerial winding-up speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) yesterday.

He said the ‘#Tiada Minggu Tanpa Program’, which would be held every week without fail, and that his ministry had conducted programmes covering youth, sports and entrepreneurship in all 12 divisions in Sarawak.

“As of today, 35 main programmes have been implemented. Among the main programmes are Sarawak X-Tive, MYSED Go Rural, MYSED Got Talents, Program Belia Prihatin, Unity Ride, Program Rural Eco Challenge and Kopi Talk,” he said.

Abdul Karim added that grants amounting to over RM6.6 million had been channelled to 150 youth and sport associations in Sarawak for their development. The ministry would continue to allocate grants, utilise partnerships and facilitate the involvement of youth and sport associations in the following years.

“We collaborated with Department of Youth and Sports, Education Department, Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas), Drug Prevention Association of Malaysia (Pemadam), higher learning institutions and other non-government organisations in conducting programmes that are aligned with the ministry’s objectives.

“The ministry will continue to collaborate with relevant parties to evaluate, plan, implement and monitor activities that are beneficial, holistic and inclusive in line with government policies, strategies, aspirations and expectations,” he said.