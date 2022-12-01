Abd Karim suggests hiring retirees, students as tourist guides

KUCHING (Dec 1): Tourist guide opportunities should be opened up to retirees, pensioners and even students, suggested Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

“Personally I see we should also open up to those who are retirees, pensioners and all that. When you go overseas a lot of them are older people who have retired and become tourist guides. Then there are some students who work part time as tourist guides.

“So far, I notice down here we are not really into that. That’s where I think we should also look into. At least it’s an opportunity for them to earn extra pocket money,” he told a press conference after delivering his ministerial winding-up speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) yesterday.

Abdul Karim was answering a question on whether the number of tourist guides in the state is enough to cater to growing demand of the tourism industry, especially with an expected boost in tourist arrivals next year.

“As the industry grows, our products must be good. When the product is good, then there will be a lot of visitors. When there are a lot of visitors then we need more tourist guides.

“Presently, the number of tourist guides is sufficient,” he said.

He noted that it is more important to have quality guides.

“Besides acting as guides to places, we want people who can tell stories and know what to tell to tourists,” he added.

Earlier in his winding up speech, Abdul Karim said the ministry will ensure continuous training of the tourism players through various training programmes.

“With the aim to enhance and consolidate skills, abilities and competencies so as to meet the requirement of the market and realise the changes of the tourism sector due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Capacity Building programme for industry players consists of different sectors and backgrounds,” he said.