Abg Jo: Sarawak on track to economic recovery

KUCHING (Dec 1): Sarawak’s economy is picking up and on track to recovery as it moves towards Covid-19 endemicity, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Despite this, he said the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state government will not rest on its laurels.

“We will continue to bring more development to Sarawak and fight against all odds and challenges that may come our way,” he said in his winding-up speech in the august House today.

Abang Johari pointed out that the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 would put Sarawak on a clear pathway towards achieving a high-income economy by 2030.

He said more importantly, Sarawak would need to focus on improving its work efficiency and culture to achieve higher productivity, higher gross domestic product (GDP) growth and enhance the competitiveness of the state’s commercial and industrial sectors to gain the confidence of investors, especially foreign ones.

Towards this end, he said the GPS government will continue to provide the impetus for driving Sarawak’s economic growth by improving basic infrastructure and transportation, air and sea connectivity and accessibility, development of talents through better system of education and training, increasing the pace towards digital economy and uplifting the standards of living of the rural population.

“This will create opportunities for fellow Sarawakians to participate in our industrial development especially in resource-based industry, namely our oil and gas sector,” he added.