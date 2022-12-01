Abg Johari hopes GPS will keep 4 ministerial portfolios

KUCHING (Dec 1): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) expects the federal government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to retain the four ministerial portfolios for the coalition.

According to its chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, GPS previously had four ministerial portfolios at the federal level, including Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar who is former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law).

“So far we (GPS) have not received the list of the new cabinet line-up and we have not heard anything about the new cabinet,” he said when met at the State Legislative Assembly today.

The Premier said that it is most likely that GPS would continue to get four ministerial portfolios as in the previous government.

Meanwhile, when asked who would take over Wan Junaidi’s portfolio, he said he was leaving it to the PM.

“I don’t know. Only the PM knows the cabinet line-up,” he said, adding that he was hoping the four portfolios would be retained by GPS when the new government is formed.

Rumors of the announcement of the new Cabinet have been heating up since Wednesday evening, hoping that it would be announced today.

However, six days after Anwar was sworn in as the 10th Prime Minister last Thursday, he has not announced his Cabinet line-up.