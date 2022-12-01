Abg Johari thanks Sarawakians for voting GPS in GE15

KUCHING (Dec 1): Premier and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has extended his gratitude to Sarawakian voters for rallying behind GPS in the recently-concluded 15th general election (GE15).

“My friends in the GPS government thank the people of Sarawak for supporting and giving us a big victory in GE15. GPS delivered 23 out of the 31 seats contested compared to only 18 seats won in GE14.

“This large mandate indicates the people’s confidence in the GPS government to continue to lead Sarawak in defending its rights and continuing with socio-economic development for the sake of the people,” he said when delivering his winding-up speech today.

Abang Johari expressed confidence that the success of GPS in GE15 would see a stronger voice of Sarawakians in Parliament and also in the unity government to fight for the state’s interests.

He pledged that the GPS government would not let the people of Sarawak down.

“Representing Sarawak’s multiracial community, GPS is the only party that is sincere and puts Sarawak first,” he said.

He also congratulated Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on his appointment as the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia.

“Our hope in Sarawak is that with the establishment of the Unity Government under his (Anwar’s) leadership, many developments can be implemented and all the rights of Sarawak can be restored in the spirit of unity in Malaysia.”

Under this Unity Government, Abang Johari said the Sarawak government would work together with the federal government to ensure political stability and economic prosperity of the nation.

He added that Sarawak’s representatives in the Unity Government would ensure that all policies and initiatives of the federal government would take into consideration the well-being of Sarawakians and status, rights and interests within the Federation in accordance with Sarawak’s constitutional rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and the Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) Report.