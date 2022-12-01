Awg Tengah: 813,587 ha of surveyed NCR land gazetted as Bumiputera Communal Reserves

KUCHING (Dec 1): An area of approximately 813,587 hectares (ha) out of the over 1.06 million ha of native customary right (NCR) land that have undergone perimeter survey have been gazetted as Bumiputera Communal Reserves (Agriculture) under Section 6 of the Land Code, said Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

The Second Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development told the august House today that the process of gazetting the remaining areas that had been surveyed will be carried on.

“Since 2017, the perimeter survey has focused on individual lots under Section 18 of the Land Code for areas that have been gazetted under Section 6 of the Land Code based on the application and readiness of the landowners.

“Up to Oct 31, 2022, as many as 58,606 individual lots have been successfully surveyed involving an area of ​​74,181 hectares or 183,301 acres that have been and will be issued land title deeds under Section 18 of the State Land Code,” he said when delivering his winding up speech.

Awang Tengah, who is also Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investment, said the land claimants for individual lots of NCR land must be present during when the perimeter survey was carried out in the field.

He said this is aimed at speeding up the survey process including marking the boundaries of their land clearly to avoid any dispute in making a claim so as to ensure the perimeter survey efforts can proceed in a smooth manner.

“The Sarawak government is committed to ensuring continuity of this NCR perimeter survey programme and will continue to provide the necessary funds in addition to the funds received from the federal government,” he added.