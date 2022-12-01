Awg Tengah: Sarawak attracts investments in manufacturing projects totalling RM23.17 bln in 2020, 2021

KUCHING (Dec 1): Sarawak has ranked among the top investment destinations for manufacturing projects in Malaysia, attracting a total of investment worth RM23.17 billion in 2020 and last year, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

The International Trade, Industry and Investment Minister said Sarawak had approved a total investment of RM2.26 billion for 28 projects for the manufacturing sector for the first half of the year.

“Out of the total, RM1.02 billion was approved under Industrial Coordination Act 1975 (ICA) and RM1.24 billion was approved under State Industrial Coordination Committee (ICC).

“These investment figures do not include those investment from other sectors such as mining, agriculture, real estate and tourism,” he said in his winding up speech today.

Awang Tengah named the three projects approved investment under ICA as electrical and electronic products (substrates for hard disk) worth RM1 billion; non-metallic mineral products (glass products) – RM10 million; and transport equipment products (tugboats) – RM9 million.

He said the remaining 25 projects approved under ICC were mainly in electrical and electronic products (solar ingot and wafer) worth RM1.128 billion; beverage products (bottled drinking water) – RM50.9 million; food products (processed food) – RM19.3 million; and services (warehousing, logistic and engineering services) – RM18.2 million.

He added that these investments are expected to create about 2,500 employment opportunities.

Apart from these projects, he said the ministry had also received applications for 46 projects with total proposed investment of RM41.9 billion.

These included RM35.45 billion for new investment projects in green steel and chemical products, while RM6.47 billion for re-investment projects by existing investors at Sama Jaya and Samalaju for silicon wafer chips, copper foil and solar ingots and wafers, he said.

According to him, the investors in Sama Jaya and Samalaju have performed well where their total exports for the first 10 months of this year have exceeded the total exports for last year.

From January to October this year, he said Sama Jaya recorded total exports of RM7.14 billion as compared to RM7.02 billion for last year.

For the same period, he said Samalaju recorded total exports of RM15.2 billion as compared to RM13.9 billion for last year.

“There are also several investors who are currently conducting feasibility studies for siting their proposed investments in Sarawak,” he disclosed.

He listed the proposed investments as Integrated Oil Refinery Project from China with proposed investment of RM23.4 billion (US$5.2 billion); Green Energy Project from Australia with proposed investment of RM5.4 billion (US$1.2 billion); Basic Metal Project from Australia with proposed investment of RM900 million (A$300 million); and Basic Metal Project (expansion) from Japan with proposed investment of RM2.81 billion.

He said SEDC, through its wholly owned subsidiary, is also partnering with foreign investors on the several proposed investments totalling RM24.13 billion.

He added that the investments were hydrogen project with a consortium of companies from South Korea with proposed investment of RM16 billion (US$3.6 billion); hydrogen project with Japanese investors with proposed investment of RM8 billion (US$1.8 billion); and surgical glove manufacturing plant with American investor with proposed investment of RM130 million.

“In addition, Sarawak Shell Bhd and PTTEP HK Ltd of Thailand (PTTEP) will be investing about US$10 billion to commercialise the sour gas from Sarawak offshore and will be building Onshore Gas Plants (OGP) within the Petchem Industrial Park at Tanjung Kidurong, Bintulu.

“OGP 1 Project by Sarawak Shell Bhd is currently under site preparation and targeted to proceed with construction in 2023. OGP 2 Project by PTTEP is expected to start site preparation works in 2023,” he said.