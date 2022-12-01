Bill to help developers complete projects passed

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 1): The bill to amend the Enactment of Temporary Measures to Reduce the Effects of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) [No.5 Year 2020] was passed on Thursday at the Sabah State Legislative Assembly.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun explained that the flexibility provided during the drafting of the bill will indirectly help developers to continue and complete unfinished developments and thus, avoid abandoned housing developments and subsequently, allow developers to hand over the house keys to home buyers in accordance with the exemption date given.

“This bill also involves a comprehensive study and reference to the federal government’s legal model as well as the Sarawak State Government,” he said when presenting the bill.

He explained that in general, the bill includes the following amendments:

Clause 1 contains the short title and date of commencement of the proposed Enactment.

Clause 4 refers to the amendment to include a new section clause which is Section IIIA which contains section 14A to section 14F for additional amendments to the Housing Development (Control and Licensing) Enactment 1978. The details of those sections are as follows:

Section 14A is related to the provisions of the interpretation of the “agreement” stipulated in the Sale and Purchase Agreement and the “first agreement” that was made before 28 May 2021. This is to ease all parties to not be confused by the different date of the Sale and Purchase Agreement, so the proposed “first agreement” for any development needs to be specified specifically.

Section 14B is related to the exemption from any late payment charges on home buyers who fail to pay instalments between 1 April 2021 to 31 March 2022.

Section 14C seeks to exempt developers for the period 1 April 2021 to 31 March 2022 for calculating the time for handing over the vacant possession. This means that home buyers cannot claim payment for the Liquidated Damages or LAD from the developer for the period 1 April 2021 until 31 March 2022.

Section 14D on the other hand is an exception for the period of handing over house keys by the developer to the home buyer for the period between 1 April 2021 and 31 March 2022.

Section 14E is an exception to the calculation of the defect liability period (defect liability period) and the period of carrying out repair work by the developer for the period between 1 April 2021 and 31 March 2022.

Section 14F is proposed to provide for an exception.

“If during the exemption period a claim proceeding has been filed, or an order, judgment, late charge payment or Liquidated Damages (LAD) has been issued, then the provisions in this Bill will not affect the proceedings, order, judgment and payment already explained,” he said.

He added that other amendments that are not specifically mentioned in his speech are considered minor or consequential amendments.

Earlier in his presentation, Masidi said that the enactment, which was gazetted on 14 January 2021, aimed to make provision for temporary measures to reduce the effects of the Covid-19 disease by modifying the provisions related to several enactments, including the Housing Development (Control and Licensing) Enactment 1978.

“The effects of the spread of Covid-19 are felt by all parties when one party is affected which means that the entire economic chain will also be affected including the consequences of the implementation of various Movement Control Orders (MCO) and the phased National Recovery Plan,” he said.

Masidi added that based on the enactment, Sections 10, 11 and 12 explained some of the main points involving the exemption period for developers and home buyers, namely the exemption period for late payment charges under Section 10, the exemption period for the delivery of vacant possession of the house (delivery of vacant possession) and a certain amount of damages (liquidated damages) under Section 11 and the defect liability period under Section 12.

“Since the beginning of the Movement Control Order and various strict standard operating procedures (SOP) that have been enforced, most developers/contractors are not allowed to work on construction sites. This situation has made it difficult for them to complete and hand over the house units to the home buyers within the specified period as stipulated in the Sale and Purchase Agreement.

“There are several stages of the Movement Control Order and the Recovery Movement Order have been implemented in Sabah throughout 2021 where rules and standard operating procedures such as restrictions on regional crossings, percentage limits on the number of workers on construction sites and the SOP for construction site closure for any positive Covid case has affected the period of completion and delivery of house units to home buyers.

“The delay in the completion of this housing project will cause the home buyer to claim a certain amount of compensation or liquidated damages,” explained Masidi.

He also said that although Malaysia, in particular Sabah, had gone through a series of phases of the National Recovery Plan which started in July 2021, it still has an impact in terms of the supply of construction materials, labour shortages and there are also developers who have suffered losses due to the increase in the price of building materials and additional high overhead costs.

“Therefore, the developers stated that the exemption period from 18 March 2020 to 31 December 2020 and 1 January 2021 to 31 March 2021 given in the enactment is insufficient,” he said.

“Therefore, this ministry is of the opinion that there is a need to extend the exemption period for developers and home buyers given in the enactment from 1 April 2021 until 31 March 2022,” stressed Masidi.