Boy missing in crocodile attack, father injured

LAHAD DATU (Dec 1): A Pelauh or Sea Gypsy boy was reported missing after he was attacked by a crocodile at the Lahad Datu Marine Police Jetty on Thursday morning.

Acting Lahad Datu Marine Police Chief Assistant Superintendent Mohd Fauzi Hj Sahat said the boy’s father sustained injuries on his head when he was trying to save his son during the 10am incident.

The father and son were rowing a boat in waters off the Lahad Datu Marine operations base when the crocodile attacked.

The man suffered multiple bite wounds while the son was dragged underwater.

Police have not revealed their identity.

Mohd Fauzi said the victim had been taken to hospital and was reported in stable condition.

A search operation was immediately carried out by the marine police and the Lahad Datu fire and rescue teams.

At press time, the boy has still not been found.