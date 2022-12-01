Bunkface to reunite with Sarawakian fans at Sunbear Fest

KUCHING (Dec 1): Malaysian pop-punk band Bunkface is set to make a comeback for a reunion with Sarawakian Bunkers on Dec 9, the first day of the Sunbear Music and Arts Festival 2022.

Staged at Sarawak Cultural Village on Dec 9 and 10, the band’s last live performance was for Rocktober Fest Borneo in Miri in 2017.

The quartet got their big break in 2006 after appearing as a contestant for a programme titled ‘Blast Off!’ hosted by local TV network Astro Hitz.TV where they garnered attention for their star-power prowess.

Their first hit ‘Silly Lily’ from their best-selling single released in December 2007 further propelled their career as the song was number 1 on Hitz FM’s Malaysian Top Ten for eight consecutive weeks, and on Fly FM’s Campur Chart for 10 consecutive weeks that year.

In 2010, Bunkface released their mixed-language debut album ‘Phobia Phoney’ featuring English and Malay songs, and made their way into the mainstream media and international market.

To date, Bunkface has released four studio albums, one EP titled ‘Lesson of the Season’, and one greatest hits album titled ‘Bunkface X’.

Over the years, they have notched eight music awards under their belt.

The current line-up consists of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Sam (Shamsul Annuar); lead guitarist Pa’an (Ahmad Farhan); bassist Youk (Mohammad Farouk); and drummer Biak (Alif Sufian).

Biak, who left the band in 2008, joined the group again in April this year, and once again the band will come as one to the Sunbear Music and Arts Festival 2022 to bring back the nostalgic music and memories to new and old fans alike.

To enjoy a special 30 per cent off, bring three Sunbear logo cut-outs from The Borneo Post print edition along with reports on the festival to Tirta Barong at Wayang Street here to redeem the discount for one ticket.

They are also required to follow ‘Sunbear Festival’ and ‘The Borneo Post’ on their social media pages, namely Facebook or Instagram, to be eligible for the offer.

The discount rate is limited to only 200 tickets, and the offer ends this Dec 5.

For more information on the festival, follow Sunbear Festival on Facebook and Instagram Call +6016-5768797 or email liveinkch@gmail.com for further enquiries.

The Borneo Post and Utusan Borneo are the Official Sarawak Media Partners of Sunbear Festival 2022.