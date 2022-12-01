Come up with funding for Stampin Resettlement Scheme, Yap challenges Chong

KUCHING (Dec 1): Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap has challenged Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen to come up with half of the funding for Stampin Resettlement Scheme.

Speaking at a press conference in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) yesterday, Yap said that in just less than a year, he had managed to secure RM350 million for upgrading the drainage system in Stampin Resettlement Scheme.

“Drainage comes under the federal list and since we now have a unity government, the responsibility of looking after drainage comes under both federal and state governments.

“I challenge Chong, whose constituency also includes Kota Sentosa, to help secure RM175 million for the scheme from the federal government.

“That will ease the state government’s financial burden,” he said.

In response to comments made by a member of Democratic Action Party (DAP), Michael Kong, on the issue of Mile 7 Market Tuesday, Yap said they were not only looking to upgrade the fans at the market but also parts of the premises that had been neglected.

“I have the draft of the bill of quantity to upgrade the market, and the preliminary release has been prepared for me, which I have yet to go through, but the funding is already there.

“The preliminary works is for a sum of RM400,000, which comes from my Rural Transformation Project fund. We still have to go through the process of design and specification, said Yap.