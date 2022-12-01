Deputy premier: New gas pipeline project to Samalaju expected to be completed by end-2025

KUCHING (Dec 1): Sarawak government has approved a new gas pipeline project to Samalaju, which is expected to be completed by end of 2025, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

The International Trade, Industry and Investment Minister said this project will supply 300 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of natural gas to Samalaju to power the 1,000MW Combine Cycle Power Plant (CCPP).

“It will also be providing gas to the other industries in Samalaju Industrial Park. With the completion of the project, we can attract more investments to SIP (Samalaju Industrial Park),” he said in his winding up speech today.

Awang Tengah said the government will continue to upgrade the infrastructure facilities so as to create a more conducive and vibrant environment for businesses to grow and prosper.

He said the recent Land Code amendment had allowed the state to have control over its subsurface cavity for geological sequestration of carbon dioxide (CO2).

“As the world becomes more aware of the severe impacts of climate change, government and enterprises are making effort towards nett zero emission within the next three decades, thus Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) becomes more and more important.

“CCS will make Sarawak one of the attractive investment locations in the region. Similarly, the recent amendment to the Forest Ordinance will create new opportunity for carbon stock and carbon trading,” he added.

Awang Tengah said the Sarawak Government also needs to aggressively develop the state’s human capital who will drive and sustain Sarawak’s socio-economic development.

He was pleased to note that the state government had invested heavily in institutions of higher learning and technical colleges such as Swinburne University of Technology, Sarawak; Curtin University Malaysia, Sarawak; University of Technology Sarawak; i-CATS University College; Pusat Pembangunan Kemahiran Sarawak (PPKS); and Centexs in order to train more skilled workforce for the industries.

As Sarawak moves towards green and sustainable development, he hoped that investors will work closely with various government agencies to integrate their manufacturing activities with the surrounding by incorporating liveable components including greener landscaping, better social amenities and adopt higher compliance on environmental standards and practices.

He said his ministry had stepped up overseas investment promotions such as to Singapore, Australia, South Korea and Japan as borders gradually open for international travel.

He believed that face-to-face engagement approach had been more effective than virtual engagements as the former approach had enabled the state to communicate and build better relationships with the investors, thus enhancing their confidence in Sarawak.

“We need to be mindful that Sarawak is not only competing with neighbouring countries, but also competing with the other states in Malaysia for investments.

“Therefore, Sarawak needs to leverage more on our competitive advantages, particularly on the availability of green renewable energy to stand out as an attractive investment destination,” he said.

Awang Tengah said Sarawak welcomes all investments, both foreign direct investment (FDI) as well as domestic direct investment (DDI), not only in the upstream but also downstream and value-adding industries, in line with Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

He added that the PCDS 2030 will prioritise investments that promote economic prosperity, social inclusivity and environmental sustainability.