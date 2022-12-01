Dewan Rakyat to meet Dec 19 and 20

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 1): The 15th Parliament sitting will commence with the Dewan Rakyat convening for a two-day sitting on December 19 and 20.

In a notice sent out to all MPs today by Dewan Rakyat secretary Nizam Mydin Bacha Mydin, the first order of business will be the election of the Dewan Rakyat Speaker followed by the swearing-in ceremony of MPs.

Apart from that, also included in the order will be the election of deputy Dewan Rakyat Speakers.

The motion of confidence on the prime minister is listed as the eighth item on the meeting order.

Following his swearing in as prime minister on November 24, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim proposed a vote of confidence during the Dewan Rakyat meeting to prove his legitimacy as the country’s 10th prime minister.

“For the affairs of the First Meeting, First Term of the 15th Parliament, questions for oral answers and written answers, ministerial questions and motions do not need to be submitted,” according to the notice issued to MPs today.

The final item on the order are Bills and other government business.

The sitting will take place from 10am to 1pm, and 2.30pm to 5.30pm. – Malay Mail