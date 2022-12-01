Family of three made homeless after fire destroys house in Bintangor

SARIKEI (Dec 1): A family of three was made homeless after their single-storey house near Rumah Kam Sungai Mador in Bintangor near here was destroyed by fire in the wee hours of this morning.

Bintangor Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Nicholas Belulin said they were notified of the incident at 1.21am and deployed seven firefighters to the scene, located about 19 kilometres from the fire station.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that the fire had already engulfed the entire house,” he added.

Nicholas said after being informed that no one was trapped in the house, the firefighters proceeded to extinguish the fire using water that was sourced the the fire engine and nearby river.

“The fire was put under control in about half an hour’s time and was fully extinguished at 3.10am,” he added.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.