First MASwings flight using sustainable aviation fuel

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 1): MASwings, the Pulse of Borneo and a subsidiary of Malaysia Aviation Group on Thursday operated its first passenger flight using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) on its ATR72-500 aircraft from here to Labuan and onward departures to Miri, Sarawak.

Flight MH3043 departed at 10am with 40 passengers and operated into Miri via MH3223 at 11am with 44 passengers onboard.

All passengers of the flights were given special souvenir of upcycling goods handmade by MAG team.

The event was attended by Malaysia Aviation Group Chief Sustainability Officer, Philip See; MASwings Chief Operating Officer, Captain Nasaruddin A. Bakar and Petronas Dagangan team, led by Ramzulhakim Ramli, General Manager Commercial Business Division.

MASwings Chief Operating Officer, Captain Nasaruddin A. Bakar said in his opening speech, “Today’s first SAF on passenger flights operated by MASwings marks a significant milestone in creating a more sustainable operating environment and to achieve the Group’s target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“Without these crucial first steps, we will never be able to progress forward, hence I applaud our team’s efforts today as it demonstrates our commitment to Sustainable Tomorrow by ensuring that its services and operations in Sabah, Sarawak and FT Labuan meets the aspiration and expectation of the government and the general public,” he said.

In line with the Group’s sustainability journey towards achieving a net-zero carbon future by 2050 and a Sustainable Tomorrow, guided by the Group’s Sustainability Blueprint launched in April 2021, the initiative by MASwings adds to a series of SAF flights that were launched by MAG starting with country’s first cargo and passenger flights using SAF.

This includes the country’s first registered commercial aircraft from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, the first passenger flight from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore operated by Malaysia Airlines, as well as Firefly’s (sister company under MAG) first domestic passenger flight from Subang to Penang, and first international flight from Seletar, Singapore to Subang.

Most recently, Firefly Airlines operated two flights utilising ATR72-500 turboprop to Penang and Seletar using Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).