Four men in Kapit fined RM700 each for gambling

SIBU (Dec 1): Four men were each fined RM700 in default two weeks imprisonment term by the Magistrate’s Court in Kapit today after they pleaded guilty to gambling.

The accused Kong Shiaw Shii, 51, Kong Chung Min, 52, Kong Sian Jong, 63, and Mohamad Sulaiman Theng Abdullah 71, who were unrepresented, paid the fines.

They were charged under Section 7(2) of the Common Gaming House Act 1953 read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

The section provides for a maximum fine of RM5,000 or maximum six months imprisonment term or both upon conviction.

According to the charge, they were caught gambling while playing mahjong at a public place at Jalan Temenggong Jugah on Aug 3, 2012 at 4.40pm.

Flavian Edward Henry presided over the case.