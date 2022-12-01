Kanowit councillor: Nanta befits DPM post, represents Dayak community

SIBU (Dec 1): Kanowit District Council (KDC) councillor John Agong believes that the best candidate to fill in the deputy prime ministerial ship is none other than Kapit MP himself, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

John, when contacted by The Borneo Post yesterday, said Nanta, being the Kapit MP, has better understanding of the aspirations and needs of the rural folks.

“If he is appointed as a deputy prime minister, he would have more power to do more to meet the needs of rural folks like us.

“All this while the post is held by those from the Peninsula Malaysia and they only come once in a while to Sarawak and I believe if Nanta is given the post, he would still be on the ground to meet the people regularly,” he said.

He opined it would also be appropriate for Nanta to represent the Dayak community since the Head of State, Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg represent the Melanau/Malay community.

“So, there will be a fair share in the country’s administration – for the Dayak community,” he said.

John also called on the new government to give extra attention to the plight of the residents at Nanga Jagau resettlement area in Kanowit who are in dire need of good road connectivity and socio-economic development.

He said like many other rural areas in the state, Nanga Jagau is also facing the rural-urban migration issues, especially among the younger generations.

“The resettlement at Nanga Jagau was formed under Rajang Area Security Command (Rascom) during the communist insurgency era some 50 years ago,” he said.

“After Rascom was disbanded in 1995, we were left just like that without any economic activities causing many of the resettlement dwellers to move out to major towns in search of employment and better opportunities,” he said.