Man in Kuching jailed 14 months for drug possession, abuse

KUCHING (Dec 1): A 53-year-old man was sentenced to a total of 14 months’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today for drug possession and drug abuse in 2012 and 2015.

Magistrate Nursyaheeqa Nazwa Radzali meted out the sentenced against Ma Chung Chiu, after he pleaded guilty to charges framed under Section 12(2) which is punishable under Section 12(3) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Nursyaheeqa Nazwa sentenced Ma to eight months’ jail for the first charge and six months’ jail for the second charge. She also ordered the sentences to run concurrently from today.

Ma was also ordered to undergo two years of police surveillance after serving his jail sentence.

Ma was found to be in possession of 0.28g of Methamphetamine during a police raid inside a hotel room at Jalan Tun Razak here around 12.25am on Sept 4, 2012.

He was also tested positive for drugs during a test conducted at the Kuching police district’s Narcotics Crime Investigation Department around 4pm on April 9, 2015.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted while the accused was not represented by a counsel.