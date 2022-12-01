MYAirline makes inaugural flight to KK

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 1): The country’s second low-cost airline, MYAirline, made its inaugural flight from Kuala Lumpur to Kota Kinabalu on Thursday.

“I think passengers are coming back and are eager to travel. The response is good and we just opened for sale a few days ago from 26 November. All sectors are full, Langkawi, Kuching, KK (Kota Kinabalu),” said MYAirline director Dato Abdul Hamid Mohd Ali at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) on Thursday.

He also said that with MYAirline’s entry, passengers now have more choice.

“They can choose which airline they want,” he said.

He added that MYAirline will operate as a low-cost carrier and will focus on giving good service to compete with other carriers.

It was also disclosed that MYAirline plans to fly to New Zealand during the first quarter of next year.

MYAirline is offering two flights daily between Kuala Lumpur and Kota Kinabalu.

Also present to welcome the passengers was Sabah Tourism Board CEO Noredah Othman who said that domestic tourism continues to be Sabah’s biggest market post pandemic.

She stated that with the new airline, there will be more opportunities for domestic tourists to come to Sabah.