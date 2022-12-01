MYAirline service commences to Langkawi, Kuching and Kota Kinabalu

KUCHING (Dec 1): MYAirline Sdn Bhd (MYAirline) launched its first flights to Langkawi, Kuching and Kota Kinabalu today.

The flight to Kota Kinabalu recorded a load factor of over 80 per cent, showing encouraging demand for travel.

“We are excited that we have touched down in Kuching, Kota Kinabalu, and Langkawi today and cemented our official presence as an airline.

“MYAirline believes that our entry into these destinations will help boost tourism in Malaysia and accommodate increasing travel demands,” said MYAirline chief executive officer Rayner Teo in a statement.

MYAirline is the new low-cost carrier in Malaysia, marking its significant presence at the three main travel destinations today. As for now, the Airbus A320-200 aircraft will increase its flight frequency to Kuching gradually.

With a single-class, 180-seat configuration, MYAirline will increase its flight frequency to Kuching to two times daily, beginning from 2 December 2022. From 23 December onwards, the frequency will increase to three times daily.

“With air travel gaining momentum this year, we look forward to increasing tourism numbers into the country via new routes and additional flight frequencies,” said Teo.

He also added that guests can now benefit from more affordable fares.

MYAirline plans to start operating international routes within a four-hour flight range

It is the first airline in the world to be fitted with light, innovative and eco-friendly seats as well as the pioneer low cost carrier (LCC) in Malaysia to digitalise all relevant manuals (regulatory and non-regulatory).

Operating from its hub in Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA 2), the all-in fares start from as low as RM48 from Kuala Lumpur to Langkawi whilst the fares for destinations in East Malaysia – Kuching and Kota Kinabalu are from RM68 and RM88 respectively.

During the recent media roundtable session in Subang, Teo mentioned that the airline is also planning to secure routes for international flights within a four-hour flight range as a start.

“Other local routes include Kota Bharu, Miri, and Penang which are pending approvals from the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom).

“MYAirline is also venturing into the Southeast Asia region, namely Bangkok, Singapore and Bali,” said Teo.

MYAirline applies innovative and green technology within its products and services to ensure a straightforward and seamless engagement for passengers. Its unique fuel-saving aircraft and service friendly features are key factors for those who opt for a budgeted yet delightful flight journey.