No discrepancies in estimated budget figures as claimed by Chong, Uggah clarifies

KUCHING (Dec 1): There are no discrepancies in the estimated budget figures as mentioned by Padungan assemblyman Chong Chieng Jen, the Sarawak Legislative Assembly heard today.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the so-called discrepancies were merely variances which could be explained as: actual revenue collected for 2021 was RM7.62 billion lower than the estimated revenue mainly due to lower collection of state sales tax from oil and gas, royalty from oil and gas, dividend and interest income as a result of economic slowdown caused by Covid-19 pandemic; actual operating expenditure for 2021 increased to RM5.94 billion from RM3.83 billion mainly due to substantial amount appropriated to State Disaster Relief Trust Fund to cater for expenditure related to various state government initiatives under the nine BKSS packages to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 pandemic; and actual development expenditure for 2021 was only RM5.3 billion, lower than the estimated sum of RM6.3 billion due to imposition of Movement Control Order beginning first half of 2021 that had affected the implementation of various projects and programmes throughout the state.

The Second Finance Minister said the annual state budget like any other government budget is formulated based on certain key assumptions to arrive at the estimated revenue and expenditure.

“Therefore, the actual performance of both revenue and expenditure may vary from the estimated budget figures,” he said in his winding-up speech.

On the issue of the state sales tax on tyres raised by the Padungan and Bawang Assan assemblymen, Uggah said the rationale for imposing this tax is to defray the expenses of disposing used tyres throughout the state.

“This is part of the industry’s contribution towards conservation of the environment.

“Nonetheless, the state government has given 50 per cent remission on this tax effective January 2021 until December 2022 to ease the financial burden of the tyre businesses during this trying time.

“Notwithstanding this, we will study the suggestions by both assemblymen on this issue,” he said.