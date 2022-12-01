Over 5,000 to participate in Kuching City Christmas Parade 2022

KUCHING (Dec 1): More than 5,000 Christians will participate in the Kuching City Christmas Parade 2022 themed “God’s Love” this Saturday (Dec 3).

The parade, which will be held from 6pm until 9.30pm, will begin at the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) Jubilee Ground in Padungan.

The 4km parade will travel from the MBKS Jubilee Ground to Jalan Padungan, Jalan Tun Abdul Rahim (Waterfront), to Lebuh Temple (Harbour View Hotel), Lebuh Wayang (Medan Pelita), Jalan Tabuan (Borneo Hotel), Jalan Ban Hock (Grand Continental Hotel/MBKS flats) and back to the MBKS Jubilee Ground.

The Association of Churches Sarawak secretary-general Ambrose Linang said the Kuching Christian Churches are sending more than 5,000 Christians to participate in one of Kuching’s largest and most colourful street event of the year.

“We call on all people of Kuching to celebrate Christmas together in peace and harmony.

“Let the spirit of goodwill to reclaim centre stage among all races of different beliefs and cultures and let us not allowed racial polarisation and religious extremism to destroy the fabric of our society.

“The aim of the Christmas parade is to spread the true meaning of Christmas which will bring blessing, harmony and goodwill to the people,” he said.

Ambrose added that church members will be singing Christmas songs during the parade and colourful costume of the Bible’s characters such as Joseph and Mary, angels, shepherds, wise men from the East and more will be displayed, symbolising the ancient people visiting the new born Jesus Christ during the first Christmas.

“There will also be street performances by shofarists, native drummers, tambourine dancers and musical bands are also carried out during the parade while the Boys’ Brigade and Girls’ Brigade are sending four musical bands to join in the parade.

“The members of the parade will be giving away Christmas gifts, balloons and tracts to the public. The churches are also presenting 14 colourful Christmas floats during the parade,” he said.

The parade, which is expected to be led by the head of churches, will be participated by Roman Catholic Church, Anglican Church, Methodist Church SCAC, Methodist Church SIAC, BEM (SIB) Church, Seventh-Day Adventist Church, The Salvation Army, Sarawak Baptist Church, Sarawak Blessed Church, member churches of Sarawak Ecumenical Christian Association (Seca), including Christian Baptist Church, City Harvest Church, GIS Gospel Harvest Church, Apostolic Worship Centre, Calvary Family Church.

The parade is organised by Association of Churches in Sarawak and Seca with its organising chairperson William Ting, and the Methodist Church SCAC as this year’s hosting church.