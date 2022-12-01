Over RM500 mln set aside for Sarawak’s urban renewal programme, says deputy premier

KUCHING (Dec 1): Sarawak government has set aside RM510.5 million for the implementation of urban renewal programme under the 12th Malaysia Plan, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

The Second Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development said such implementation will continue to be carried out by the Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA) and the Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) to improve the welfare and socio-economy of the people through urban renewal efforts.

“Among the main objectives of the implementation of urban renewal is to improve the standard and quality of life of the people by providing affordable and comfortable houses to the community.

“A planned placement that equipped with basic infrastructure, utilities, recreational facilities, places of worship and business premises for the socio-economic development of local residents are also provided,” he said in his winding up speech today.

Awang Tengah said a total of 14 urban renewal projects had been implemented under the 12th Malaysia Plan.

He said all these projects are presently in various stages of planning and implementation.

“Some new proposals of the Urban Renewal project will be proposed under the 12th Malaysia Plan mid-term review later as a continuous initiative of the government in ensuring the well-being of our people as well as to improve the quality of life of the people in line with transforming Sarawak into an advanced state by 2030,” he said.

On the Darul Hana Development Project, he said the relocation of residents from Kampung Semariang and Kampung Panglima Seman Lama had started since August this year

He said this first phase of the project involved 310 households and is expected to be completed at the end of this year.

Awang Tengah pointed out that new urban development (new township), new town and service centre in rural areas will also be given special attention.

“This is to bridge the economic gap between urban and rural areas. This development allows the people to enjoy the results fair development in line with the Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 which focuses on prosperity, eeconomy, social inclusion and environmental sustainability,” he said.

Through LCDA, he said the state government will also continue several such projects under the 12th Malaysia Plan.

He listed the projects as Sebuyau New Town, Samarahan; Simunjan New Town, Samarahan; Pekan Baru Kabong, Betong; New Town Daro Phase II, Mukah; Linga Service Centre, Sri Aman; Matu Service Centre, Mukah; Igan Service Center, Mukah; Matadeng Service Centre, Mukah; and Ulu Merapok Service Centre, Lawas.

“Provision of components such as guest markets, affordable stores and cottage industry in these new townships and service centres will open up business opportunities for local entrepreneurs,” he added.